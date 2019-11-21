KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, November 20th, 2019

For tonight, mostly cloudy with pop up showers and thunderstorms continuing for parts of the Concho Valley through midnight. A strong storm can’t be ruled out for our northwestern counties. The primary threats will be hail, strong winds, and lightning. Rainfall amounts are likely to stay under A 0.25” with higher rain totals for those under strong thunderstorms. Overnight lows will fall to 58-60 degrees.

For tomorrow, skies will gradually clear from west to east with more cloud cover in our eastern counties. Temperatures will top out at 76-78 degrees, with a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

