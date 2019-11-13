KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, mostly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance for showers to develop as an upper level low tracks closer to West Texas. Overnight lows will fall to 34-36 degrees, with an isolated location or two seeing temperatures at or below freezing.

For tomorrow, a weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley in the early morning hours, which will reinforce the cool air-mass already in place. Lingering showers should taper off before lunchtime. Afternoon highs will top out at 56-58 degrees, and winds will shift to the north northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.