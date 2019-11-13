KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

For tonight, mostly cloudy skies with a 20-30% chance for showers to develop as an upper level low tracks closer to West Texas. Overnight lows will fall to 34-36 degrees, with an isolated location or two seeing temperatures at or below freezing.

For tomorrow, a weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley in the early morning hours, which will reinforce the cool air-mass already in place. Lingering showers should taper off before lunchtime. Afternoon highs will top out at 56-58 degrees, and winds will shift to the north northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

