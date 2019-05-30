Weather

KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:29 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:29 PM CDT

KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

Isolated showers and thundershowers this evening in the southern half of the Concho Valley. It'll be cool overnight with temperatures falling to 59-61 degrees. A few counties are under the threat for isolated strong storms tomorrow. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening hours across the region. Winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the east at 5-15 mph

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook:  @noelrehmweather

Twitter:       @noelrehm

Instagram:  @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News