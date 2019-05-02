KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, May 1st, 2019

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening in our northern counties from outflow boundaries north of the area. Patchy fog will develop overnight with lows falling to 65-67 degress. Skies will be partly sunny tomororw and tempatures will top out at 83-85 degrees. Winds will be out of the south and turning east at 5-10 mph.

Rain and Storm Potential

Models are indicating the potential for isolated strong storms to develop throughout the region in the afternoon hours. Strong to severe storms are likely to become more widespread across the Concho Valley in the early evening hours and linger into our southern counties early Friday morning. The main threats are large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

