KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Concho Valley in a squall line from the west. Models aren't quite in agreement on how long storms hold together, however with saturated soils from the last few weeks it won't take much rain for localized flooding to occur. Isolated strong to severe storms can't be ruled out. The main threats include strong winds, hail up to 1.00'' in diameter and localized flooding. For tomorrow, storms will be more isolated in nature with highs topping out at 90-92 degrees.

