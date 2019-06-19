KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 Video

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Reagan, Crockett, Menard, Schleicher, Coke, Runnels, Irion, Sterling, Concho, McCulloch, and Tom Green counties until 11:00 PM. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Coleman County through midnight. Storms will continue to develop off of the Dry Line and become strong to severe at a moments notice. Our northeastern counties have a better shot at seeing storms. Eventually the Dry Line is expected to move further east dragging storms out of the area after midnight. For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine with breezy southwest winds at 10-20 mph and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will top out at 104-105 degrees, and heat related illnesses could set in if you do not take proper heat safety precautions.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather