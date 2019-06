Partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening with overnight lows falling to 61-63 degrees. It’ll be a pleasant start, however temperatures will rebound to 89-91 degrees across the Concho Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will shift to the southeast at 5-15 mph, with occasional wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather