KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy along with the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Overnight lows will get to 71-73 degrees. For tomorrow, partly sunny with gradual clearing taking place throughout the day. It’ll be a classic summertime afternoon with temperatures topping out at 95-97 degrees. It’ll be breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. The chance for hit and miss showers and thunderstorms throughout the late afternoon and early evening can’t be ruled out.

