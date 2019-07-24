KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

Another night with clear skies, light winds and relatively dry air will allow the potential to break or tie a record low tomorrow morning. For tomorrow, you’ll probably want a jacket when heading out on your morning commute. Temperatures will remain below average with highs topping out at 92-94 degrees. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Find a way to enjoy the pleasant temperatures before the warming trend continues into the weekend.
