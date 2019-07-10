KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, July 10th, 2019

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible before sunset. Overnight lows will fall to 70-72 degrees. For tomorrow, a weak front will approach the Concho Valley and as a result it will allow afternoon highs to be slightly cooler and top out at 94-96 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon and evening.

