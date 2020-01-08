KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, January 8th, 2019

For tonight, mostly cloudy skies with an increase in low level moisture. This will allow mild temperatures overnight with lows falling to 51-53 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

For tomorrow, there will be patchy dense fog reducing visibility by several miles. You’ll want to use your low beams, and give yourself 10-15 extra minutes to get to your morning commute safely. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out with gradual clearing taking place from west to east in the afternoon. Highs will top out at 73-75 degrees and winds will remain strong out south southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

