KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, January 29th, 2020

For tonight, increasing clouds with developing fog as overnight lows fall to 31-33 degrees. If there is enough moisture available before sunrise there is a slight chance for a few snow flakes in our northern counties. If this occurs, ground temperatures will be warm enough to allow no accumulation. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, skies will be cloudy with the chance for a stray shower or storm in the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will only warm up to 41-43 degrees, with a few areas not getting out of the 30s. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

