KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, January 29th, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, increasing clouds with developing fog as overnight lows fall to 31-33 degrees. If there is enough moisture available before sunrise there is a slight chance for a few snow flakes in our northern counties. If this occurs, ground temperatures will be warm enough to allow no accumulation. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, skies will be cloudy with the chance for a stray shower or storm in the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will only warm up to 41-43 degrees, with a few areas not getting out of the 30s. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.