KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020

For tonight, mostly clear skies as dry air filters in across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will fall to 39-41 degrees and winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

For tomorrow, a cold front will arrive during the early morning hours. Skies will be bright and sunny with afternoon highs topping out at 62-64 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Find a way to enjoy lunch outdoors or take a jog before sunset.

