KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, January 15th, 2019

For tonight, showers and isolated thunderstorms will become more widespread after midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 42-44 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

For tomorrow, showers and storms will continue throughout the day, and localized flooding could be a concern for areas that see a lot of rain in a short period of time. Wind chills will stay in the 30s during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.