KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, January 15th, 2019

For tonight, showers and isolated thunderstorms will become more widespread after midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 42-44 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

For tomorrow, showers and storms will continue throughout the day, and localized flooding could be a concern for areas that see a lot of rain in a short period of time. Wind chills will stay in the 30s during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

