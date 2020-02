Showers and rain continue for the rest of the evening and overnight. Temperatures staying above freezing as we head into tomorrow morning. The showers slowly clear out in the beginning of the day but clouds stick around. Highs for Thursday are in the mid 40s.

A slow warm up for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs get back to the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Middle of next week cool air comes back to the Concho Valley. This will brings highs back down into the low 60s.