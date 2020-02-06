KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, February 5th, 2020

For tonight, decreasing clouds will continue over the next several hours to mostly clear skies after midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 18-20 degrees and winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

For tomorrow, wind chill values will start out at 6-14 degrees across the Concho Valley. Skies will be bright and sunny with afternoon highs topping out at 47-49 degrees. Winds will be out west at 5-15 mph with wind chills

