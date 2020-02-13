KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

For tonight, clear and cold with a reinforcing push of cold air arriving after midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 30-32 degrees, with a few locations falling into the upper 20s.

For tomorrow, wind chills will be anywhere from 18-25 degrees by the morning commute. Clouds will clear through mid morning allowing for lots of sunshine during the afternoon with temperatures topping out at 52-54 degrees. Highs will be slightly cooler in our northern counties. Winds will be out east northeast at 5-15 mph.

