KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, December 4th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows falling to 47-49 degrees. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, you could probably get away with a light jacket in the morning hours. However, afternoon highs will soar to 81-83 degrees ahead of a Pacific cold front that will move through in the early evening hours. Winds will be strong out of the west-southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather