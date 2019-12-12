KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, December 11th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy and cold with overnight lows falling to 30-32 degrees. Visibility for tonight’s ‘Cold” Moon will be fair as clouds could obscure the view at times.

For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine and afternoon highs will top out at 63-65 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. It’ll be a fantastic day to enjoy outdoors, while the pleasant weather lasts.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather