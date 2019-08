Most of July and August have been relatively quiet with few tropical waves forming in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic. We are now entering the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season where we generally see tropical systems begin to form more frequently. A tropical wave formed in the tropical North Atlantic basin just a few days ago and quickly became more organized over the past few days as it approached the Lesser Antilles. Utilizing the warm sea surface temperatures (SSTs) and minimal atmospheric wind shear in the area, Tropical Storm Dorian formed and impacted the Lesser Antilles before entering briefly into the Caribbean Sea while moving steadily north-northwest towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Due to Dorian's change in direction, it is currently now impacting the small island of Puerto Rico and parts of the U.S and British Virgin Islands. As of the 2:00 PM AST advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is now a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with wind speeds of 80 mph. Dorian is now the second hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season.