Mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling to 73-75 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs will topping out at 98-100 degrees. An upper level ridge will gradually break down allowing for temperatures to not be as hot as the last couple of days.

