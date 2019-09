Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow overnight lows to fall to 66-68 degrees. You might want a light jacket when heading out on your morning commute. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with temperatures getting to 95-97 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible as moisture increases late tomorrow afternoon.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather