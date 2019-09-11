KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, September 10th, 2019

Mostly cloudy with pop up showers and thunderstorms developing across the Concho Valley tonight. Winds will be out of the southeast 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. For tomorrow, skies will be partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms beginning in the morning and becoming more scattered throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather