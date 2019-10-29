KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

For tonight, an upper level trough will move through the Concho Valley allowing patchy drizzle to continue and isolated thunderstorms in our southeastern counties. Overnight lows will fall to 40-42 degrees. For tomorrow, it’ll be mostly cloudy with patchy fog. There will be periods of on and off light rain showers. Winds will be strong out of north at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Another shot of cold air arrives, and as a result temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

