KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, an upper level trough will move through the Concho Valley allowing patchy drizzle to continue and isolated thunderstorms in our southeastern counties. Overnight lows will fall to 40-42 degrees. For tomorrow, it’ll be mostly cloudy with patchy fog. There will be periods of on and off light rain showers. Winds will be strong out of north at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Another shot of cold air arrives, and as a result temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.