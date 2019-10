For tonight, clear skies with overnight lows falling to 50-52 degrees. For tomorrow, although it won’t be as chilly when heading out for your morning commute, you’ll at least want a light jacket. It will be a bright and sunny afternoon with highs topping out at 82-84 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts approaching up to 40 mph in some spots.

