KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, October 15th, 2019

For tonight, a cold front will move through the area before midnight generating additional showers and isolated thunderstorms primarily in our southern counties. Winds will begin to pick up out of the north northeast at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph behind the front. Overnight lows will fall to 50-52 degrees. For tomorrow, dry air filters in allowing for lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 72-74 degrees, and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

