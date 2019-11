For tonight, a gradual increase in moisture will increase clouds across West Texas. A stray shower, patchy drizzle and fog can’t be ruled out after midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 56-58 degrees. For tomorrow, patchy dense fog is likely, so you’ll want to give yourself extra time to get to your morning destination safely.

