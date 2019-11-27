KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy skies with strong winds continuing out of the west northwest behind the cold front. Overnight lows will fall to 35-37 degrees.

For tomorrow, cold air will begin to settle and temperatures will be slow to warm up. Afternoon highs will top out at 50-52 degrees. Skies will be cloudy and winds will be out of the east northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. There will be a few pop up showers with rain totals staying under 0.25”.

