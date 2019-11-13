KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

For tonight, partly cloudy skies with frigid overnight lows falling to 24-26 degrees. There will be isolated locations that could wake-up to temperatures in the teens.

For tomorrow, as moisture returns to the area it will allow for partly sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out at 53-55 degrees and cooler for areas that experience more cloud cover. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts approaching up to 30 mph. Plus, there is 20% chance for a stray shower in the evening hours.

