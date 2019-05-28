KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 Video

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight primarily in the northern half of the Concho Valley. Lingering showers are likely by the morning commute across much of the region, with a few peaks of sunshine throughout tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be out of the south and shift to the northwest at 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Models have hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms trying to fire back up across the region late tomorrow evening.

