KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, May 21st, 2019

Clear skies and light winds this evening will allow overnight lows to fall to 57-59 degrees. You may want to grab a light jacket for the first few hours of the day. Patchy fog develops across the southern half of the Concho Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow with temperatures warming to 91-93 degrees. Winds will pick back up out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

