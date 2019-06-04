LIVE NOW |
KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, June 4th, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible before midnight. A line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in our western counties overnight with activity tapering off after the morning commute. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Crockett and Sutton counties until Wednesday morning at 7:00 AM. Pockets of heavy rainfall will pose a flooding concern as most areas already have saturated soils. There will be a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and temperatures will top out at 85-87 degrees. 

