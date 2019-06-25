KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, June 25th, 2019

Isolated rain chances are possible through the evening. Otherwise, it’ll be a calm and quiet evening with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will fall to 67-69 degrees and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will top out at 90-92 degrees. Isolated rain chances can’t be ruled out for our southeastern counties. Plus, winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 25 mph.

