KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, June 18th, 2019

Isolated strong to severe storms will linger through our western and southern counties tonight. Otherwise, it'll be a mild and muggy evening with overnight lows getting to 69-71 degrees. For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will soar to 100-102 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. For those who have any outdoor plans make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade.

