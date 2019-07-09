KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, July 9th, 2019

Partly cloudy with isolated rain chances continuing throughout the evening across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will fall to 73-75 degrees. For tomorrow, a heat advisory will go into effect for a few Concho Valley counties with temperatures expected to once again soar above 100 degrees. Feel-like temperatures will be 105-110 degrees, which will cause a higher risk for heat related illnesses to occur. Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon and evening.

