Clear skies, dry air, and light winds tonight will allow overnight lows to fall to 61-63 degrees. You’ll may even need a light jacket when heading out on your morning commute. For tomorrow, it’ll be a bright and sunny day with light winds out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will remain below average with highs topping out at 90-92 degrees.

