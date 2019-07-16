KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

Mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows falling to 74-76 degrees. For tomorrow, it’ll be another bright and sunny afternoon with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees. Dew points in the 60’s will allow feel-like temperatures to get to 102-104 degrees. If you are going to be outdoors there will be a higher risk of heat related illnesses. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. A hot and dry weather pattern will persist all the way into the weekend.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather