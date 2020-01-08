KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, January 7th, 2019

For tonight, a few clouds return to the area as a high pressure remains east of the region. Overnight lows won’t be as cold with temperatures falling to 30-32 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, there will be a layer of high thin clouds sweeping across the Concho Valley. Afternoon highs will top out at 66-68 degrees, and winds will be strong out of the south at 10-25 mph with wind gusts approaching up to 40 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather