KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, January 21st, 2020

For tonight, widespread showers will continue across the Concho Valley into the overnight hours. Winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

For tomorrow, temperatures will start out at 46-48 degrees with wind chills in the low 40s. A few lingering showers are possible through the mid-morning with gradual clearing taking place throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 67-69 degrees. Winds will remain strong out of the west southwest at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

