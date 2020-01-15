KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, January 14th, 2019

For tonight, increasing clouds with developing fog, and overnight lows will fall to 52-54 degrees. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, fog will once again cause visibility to be less than one mile in most locations and will gradually mix out in the early afternoon. There will be a slight chance for isolated showers to develop during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will top out at 75-77 degrees, where the record high is 77 degrees, which was set back in 1974. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast following a cold front that will move through the area during the evening hours.

