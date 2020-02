A cold and cloudy day for the Concho Valley. A few showers for the southern counties are popping up for the evening. Wednesday everyone sees rain and showers. Highs get to the mid 40s. Thursday morning a few showers stick around the eastern part of our area. Cold air at the surface lingers for the end of the week with Thursday highs in the mid 40s and 50 for Friday’s high.

The weekend normal February temps come back to the Concho Valley. Highs during the weekend get to the 60s.