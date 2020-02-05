KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

For tonight, rain will begin to transition over to a freezing rain and sleet as temperatures fall below freezing around midnight. Eventually this will transition over to a snow in northern counties around 3:00 am. Winds will be blustery out of the northeast at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

For tomorrow, shower showers will begin around the morning commute for parts of the Concho Valley with wind chills in the teens for much of the day. Temperatures are only expected to warm up to 32-34 degrees and slightly warmer in southern locations. Winter weather will begin to taper off during the late afternoon and evening.

