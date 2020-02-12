KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

For tonight, showers will continue well into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall to 34-36 degrees with the possibly for a brief wintry mix in northwest spots including parts of Sterling and Coke counties. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

For tomorrow, there will be one or two lingering showers in our eastern counties with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s by the morning commute. Gradual clearing will take place throughout the morning with sunshine returning during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 57-59 degrees. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 25 mph.

