KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For tonight, showers will continue well into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall to 34-36 degrees with the possibly for a brief wintry mix in northwest spots including parts of Sterling and Coke counties. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

For tomorrow, there will be one or two lingering showers in our eastern counties with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s by the morning commute. Gradual clearing will take place throughout the morning with sunshine returning during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 57-59 degrees. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.