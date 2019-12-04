KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019

For tonight, mostly clear skies with an increase in cloud cover after midnight. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

For tomorrow, a gradual increase in moisture and a southwesterly flow aloft will allow partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out at 71-73 degrees, which is still well above average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather