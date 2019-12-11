KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

For tonight, mostly clear skies with developing fog throughout the evening. Overnight lows will be cold and will fall to 27-29 degrees. You’ll want to cover your plants or take them indoors.

For tomorrow, give yourself extra time for the morning commute with limited visibility due to dense fog. Freezing fog is possible and could create slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Fog will begin to mix out late tomorrow morning. Skies will be bright and sunny and afternoon highs will top out 58-60 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

