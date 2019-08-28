KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

A weak cold front will continue to move into the Concho Valley over the next 12-24 hours. As a result, a stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible as outflow boundaries are camped out over the area. Overnight lows will be 71-73 degrees. For tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies with hit and miss showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the day as the front gradually stalls out over the Concho Valley. Models vary in the amount of rain we could receive.

