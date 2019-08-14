KLST PM Forecast: Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

A weak cold front will continue to approach the Concho Valley from the north, isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the evening. Areas that miss out on the rain will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will get to 75-77 degrees. For tomorrow, the cold front will eventually become nearly stationary across the region keeping a 30% chance for developing showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

