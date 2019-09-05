LIVE NOW |
KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, September 5th, 2019

Drought conditions have worsened across the Concho Valley with a severe drought still continuing for Runnels and Coleman counties.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with overnight lows falling to 67-69 degrees. For tomorrow, the upper level ridge will be over the State of Texas, which will allow afternoon highs to top out at 98-100 degrees. Skies will be sunny and winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

