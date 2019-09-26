KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, September 26th, 2019

For tonight, mostly clear skies with stray showers and storms coming to an end before midnight. Overnight lows will fall to 69-71 degrees. For tomorrow, there will be lots of sunshine with afternoon highs topping out at 97-99 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop out west and approach our northwestern counties in the evening hours. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

