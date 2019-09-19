KLST PM Forecast: Thursday, September 19th, 2019

For tonight, mostly clear skies with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms in our southeastern counties. Overnight lows will fall to 69-71 degrees. For tomorrow, mostly sunny and hot with afternoon highs topping out at 96-98 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms return for parts of the Concho Valley in the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the south and 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

